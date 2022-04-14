Intel said to hire banks for Mobileye IPO preparations

Apr. 14, 2022 1:18 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Angela Merkel Attends 2021 IAA Auto Show

Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images News

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is said to hire banks to prepare for an IPO of its Mobileye self-driving car unit.
  • Intel has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for the IPO of Mobileye, according to a Reuters report.
  • Intel said last month that its autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, confidentially submitted its draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its upcoming initial public offering.
  • In December, Intel (INTC) said it was spinning off Mobileye in 2022, noting the unit had more than 40% revenue growth in 2021.
