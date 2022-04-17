F.N.B. Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETF.N.B. Corporation (FNB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.13M (-2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.