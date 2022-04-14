Telemedicine company Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) received a wave of investor attention during the pandemic, allowing it to quintuple in value over about a year and a half. However, the stock has plummeted since February of last year, losing more than three-quarters of its value since its peak and returning to 2019 levels. Given this rollercoaster, does TDOC present a buy at these levels?

Pandemic Boom and Bust

In mid-2019, Teladoc (TDOC), which provides telemedicine and virtual healthcare services, sat below $60 a share. Then the pandemic hit. The COVID outbreak spurred demand for both virtual services and healthcare consultations -- the ideal mixture for generating interest in a company like TDOC.

As a result, shares skyrocketed in 2020 and early 2021, reaching an all-time high of $308 in February of that year. However, concerns about slowing growth put the brakes on its advance. The stock suffered a massive sell-off in February of 2021 after releasing a quarterly earnings report that included soft guidance.

The stock attempted to stabilize in the middle of the year, but renewed selling pressure has come into play since late 2021. This most-recent slide was driven by concern that the pandemic bounce had been played out. Meanwhile, general market conditions had turned away from more speculative stocks, amid the prospects of higher interest rates and an uncertain economy.

As a result, the stock has come off a level above $150 in early November, reaching a 52-week low of $50.08 in mid-March. At this point, the stock had more than given back the gains it posted during the pandemic.

TDOC has recovered since that low, trading at $65.46 in Thursday's intraday action. However, it remains at essentially the same levels it saw in October of 2019, down 79% from its peak in early in 2021.

Is TDOC a Buy?

While the last few years have seen the stock trade on broad themes, TDOC has continued to build its business. This has led to a split among Wall Street analysts between those praising the strides the company has made on its fundamentals and those coming to terms with the fact that the pandemic highs might have represented an unsustainable blip.

For instance, Argus Research upgraded the stock to a Buy in early March, pointing to "a clear path to profitability." This followed an announcement in late February that TDOC had partnered with Amazon to offer virtual care via the Alexa product.

Meanwhile, Guggenheim has taken a similar stance as Argus. Early this month, the firm initiated coverage of TDOC at a Buy, citing more digital health interactions.

In more bearish responses to recent trading, Cowen and RBC have both slashed their price targets over the past month or so. The move from Cowen brought the figure to $94 from a previous level of $161. RBC reduced its target to $120 from $215.

Looking at the Wall Street community as a whole, analysts remain generally bullish on TDOC's prospects. Of the 30 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 12 have given the stock a Strong Buy rating, while seven present a Buy opinion. That means just short of two-thirds of analysts view the online healthcare service in bullish terms, while the other 11 analysts rate the stock as a Hold.

Still, the Buy recommendations come with an average price target that has come down considerably over the past year, falling along with the stock price.. From levels approaching $200 last April, the consensus figure now sits at $102.

Turning to quantitative measures, the picture remains relatively upbeat. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings give the company a mild buy signal. That comes thanks to A- ratings for valuation and profitability, as well as a B+ for growth. Due to the sharp decline in the stock price early this year, shares receive an unimpressive C- for momentum.

For more on TDOC's long-term prospects, read a deep dive from SA contributor Yiannis Zourmpanos, who calls the stock "a rare growth opportunity at a reasonable price."