U.S. rig count posts modest gains in Baker Hughes survey

Apr. 14, 2022 1:31 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)OLEM, OILK, NRGU, USOI, DBO, USL, SCO, UCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. added 4 to 693, 58% above year-ago levelsm according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes, after surging by a whopping 16 rigs a week earlier.

U.S. rigs targeting crude oil climbed by 2 to 548, while gas rigs also gained 2 to 143; two rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 2 to 333, and rigs in the Eagle Ford gained 3 to 51.

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 43 in the first 12 weeks of this year.

