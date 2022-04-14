Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is said to consider using a poison pill to prevent Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk from significantly increasing his stake, according a WSJ report. Twitter shares have gone negative, down 0.4%.

Separately, Twitter's board of directors is said to view Musk's bid as unwelcome, suggesting that it may oppose the $54.20/share offer, according to a report from The Information.

Musk is said to have heard from outside investors interested in providing equity for his $43 billion bid for Twitter, according to the DJ report. Musk has hired Morgan Stanley as his financial advisor for the offer.

Musk said at a TED conference on Thursday, where he's currently speaking, that he has "sufficient" assets to buy Twitter (TWTR) and he can "technically" buy the social media platform.

Musk added that he has an alternative plan if his bid is rejected by Twitter (TWTR), though he declined to elaborate.

Reuters reported earlier that Twitter is scheduled to hold an all hands meeting with employees at 2pm Pacific time to discuss the Musk offer. Twitter was reviewing the Musk offer with advice from Goldman Sachs.

Earlier, Elon Musk's move to buy Twitter likely to end in 'soap opera ending': Wedbush.