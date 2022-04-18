Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.49B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) topped Q4 expectations, with revenues rising 4.1% to $17.73B. Growth in aeronautics, missiles and fire control and rotary and mission systems sales offset a decline in space sales.

For FY 2022, Lockheed issues roughly in-line guidance for EPS of $26.70 compared with $26.66 consensus and revenues of ~$66B, vs. $66.39B consensus.

In February Lockheed terminated its $4.4B purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the deal.

Shares of Lockheed and other U.S. defense contractors surged in early March in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after Germany announced plans to increase its military spending, including an immediate €100B ($112B).

Wolfe Research subsequently upgraded shares to Outperform as part of a broader upgrade of the defense sector to Market Overweight, based on expectations for stronger international demand for military spend.

Cowen too has recently raised its target on Lockheed for the second time since late March to $470, while maintaining a market perform rating. Shares are up +32.53% YTD.

Recent noteworthy deals: a collaboration with Intel to develop innovative 5G-capable solutions, a partnership with Raytheon to build guided weapons for Australia, and Canada's selection of the F-35 as the preferred bidder in its competition to buy a new fighter jet, with delivery of the first aircraft scheduled for 2025 if an agreement is reached.

However, the US Department of Defense cut down the number of F-35s it planned to purchase in FY 2023, citing the flawed execution of a crucial software upgrade.