MedAvail volatile trading pattern continues with stock up 62%
Apr. 14, 2022 2:10 PM ETMedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A roller coaster ride in trading for MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) that began on April 5 is continuing Thursday with shares up 62%.
- Since the start of trading on April 5 through Thursday afternoon trading, shares are up ~112%.
- From April 11 through the close of trading Wednesday, however, shares declined ~37%.
- Much of the volatility can be attributed to disclosures of beneficial ownership. On Tuesday, an SEC filing stated that Executive Vice President Steven Hess had acquired 131K shares through stock options.
- And on April 8, MedAvail (MDVL) shares soared following the disclosure of significant stakes in the company from two private equity firms.