CF Industries (NYSE:CF) fell briefly before rebounding after the company said Union Pacific (UNP) told CF to reduce its shipments by nearly 20% effective immediately, which may result in nitrogen fertilizer shipment delays.

CF (CF) was informed by Union Pacific on April 8 that it was mandating certain shippers reduce the volume of private cars on its railroad, which it said will affect fertilizer shipments during the spring application season and that it would be unable to accept new rail sales involving Union Pacific for the foreseeable future.

"The timing of this action by Union Pacific could not come at a worse time for farmers," CF (CF) President and CEO Tony Will said. "Not only will fertilizer be delayed by these shipping restrictions, but additional fertilizer needed to complete spring applications may be unable to reach farmers at all."

CF Industries said it will ask the U.S. government to prioritize fertilizer shipments so that spring planting is not harmed.

Fertilizer names such as CF, Nutrien, Mosaic and CVR Partners have been reaching record highs as crop nutrient prices surge alongside food prices.