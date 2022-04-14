Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) fell 0.5% amid a disclosure that WindAcre Partners, the holder who is opposed to the TV measurement firm's sale to a private equity consortium, increased its stake to more than 25%.

Windacre purchase 12.6 million shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, spending about $155 million for the Nielsen shares, according to a filing.

WindAcre last Friday raised its stake in Nielsen (NLSN) to 18.9% from 9.6% after purchasing about 33.4 million shares this last week for about $912 million

WindAcre has said it planned to take steps to block the $28/share sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). WindAcre said it could try to block the transaction by purchasing securities of Nielsen, voting against the deal, communicating with other shareholders or third parties, and proposing corporate resolutions.

WindAcre was originally opposed to Elliott and Brookfield earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.

Bloomberg reported last week that WindAcre offered to support the deal if it received about another $1 billion in equity. WindAcre also asked for an option to roll all or just a portion of its investment into the new company. But the structure was quickly rejected by Brookfield and Elliott.