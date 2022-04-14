Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock is dropping 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading after the company discussed a lower level of stock buybacks in Q2 2022, inflationary pressures' effects on expenses, and continued pressure on its mortgage business during its Q1 earnings call.

"While we have flexibility under the stress capital buffer framework to exceed the share repurchases contemplated in our capital plan, we will be disciplined in our approach, given the current rate volatility and currently expect to have significantly lower levels of share buybacks in the second quarter," CFO Mike Santomassimo said during the call.

It's also possible that its stress capital buffer could increase when the Federal Reserve publishes Wells Fargo's (WFC) official stress capital buffer in Q3. Its global systemically important bank (GSIB) surcharge of 1.5% is expected to remain the same for 2023, the CFO said.

The company expects Q2 mortgage orginations and margins to remain under pressure and mortgage banking revenue to continue to decline.

Credit losses are expected to increase from historic lows. "We should be a net beneficiary as we will also benefit from rising rates, we have a strong capital position, and our lower expense base creates greater margins from which to invest," CEO Charlie Scharf said.

Q1 nontinterest expense included $600M of seasonally higher personnel expense and $673M of operating losses, primarily driven by "higher customer remediation expense, predominantly for a variety of historical matters," Santomassimo noted.

Inflationary pressures appear to be slowing, the executives said. "Our own experience here is that the wage pressures that we’ve seen today are not as great as they were in the fourth quarter of last year. So they still exist, but they do seem to be slowing," Scharf said.

On the positive side, the bank said increased demand could boost average loan balances in the mid-single digits from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, an increase from its prior outlook of low-to-mid single digits, Santomassimo said.

The bank expects deposit betas to accelerate after the initial rate hikes and more customer migration from lower-yielding to higher-yielding products is likely to increase. (Deposit beta measures how quick a bank is to reprice account interest rates after the Fed adjusts its policy rate.)

Net interest income for the full year could rise in the mid-teens on a percentage basis from 2021, based on current expectations for higher loan growth and recent forward rate curves. That compares with the prior outlook of NII rising 8%, assuming three rate hikes for 2022.

Wells Fargo (WFC) still expects full-year 2022 expenses to be ~$51.5B. "However, as we experienced this quarter, operating losses can be episodic and hard to predict," Santomassimo said.

In addition, the bank remains "on target" to achieve a sustainable 10% return on tangible common equity on a run-rate basis some time during 2022, Scharf said.

