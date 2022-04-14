mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide additional benefit in those previously infected
Apr. 14, 2022
- People who have been previously infected with COVID-19 can help to stave off the potential for reinfection with mRNA vaccines, according to a new CDC study.
- Based on electronic health record data, when the Delta variant was predominant (June 20–December 18, 2021), vaccine effectiveness against COVID-associated hospitalization in this population was 47.5% after two mRNA vaccine doses and 57.8% after a booster dose.
- When the Omicron variant was predominant (December 19, 2021–February 24, 2022), vaccine effectiveness was 34.6% after two doses and 67.6% after a booster dose.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) manufacture mRNA COVID vaccines.
- "Vaccination provides protection against COVID-19–associated hospitalization among adults with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, with the highest level of protection conferred by a booster dose," the researchers concluded.
