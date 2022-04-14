Ally Financial stock extends losses as investors weigh Q1 earnings, 2022 guidance
Apr. 14, 2022 2:59 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares on Thursday afternoon are extending losses from earlier in the session as its 2022 guidance remained unchanged from the prior view, pointing to slower growth than in 2021.
- ALLY stock is sliding 5.1% intraday.
- Specifically, management guided return on tangible common equity of 16% to 18%, down from 24.3% last year, according to the company's Q1 earnings call presentation. "Performance will be fueled by strong revenue growth, annual PPNR expansion and normalizing used vehicle value and credit performance," CFO Jen LaClair said in the earnings call.
- Earlier, Ally Financial (ALLY) posted better than expected Q1 results, driven by stronger revenues and loan balances, partly offset by higher expenses.
- Take a look at ALLY's Profitability Grade, with capital expenditures/sales and cash from operations contributing the most to its A- rating.
- On Wednesday, Ally Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.