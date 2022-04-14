O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) both slide more than 2% Thursday after Bank of America downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy, saying investors in the packaging and containerboard group should seek higher quality and returns in the current environment.

BofA analyst George Staphos said O-I's (OI) near-term trends are "fairly good," as shipments were up more than 4% QTD through February, but "there is not much free cash flow before divestiture proceeds given O-I's capex program," forecasting $140M-$150M in 2022 and $45M in 2023.

"Decelerating macro trends since O-I's (OI) analyst day are not helpful to valuation when combined with this FCF picture," Staphos wrote, but he does see a potential positive: "A slowdown in one-way packaging in South America could drive more volume to refillables, a positive for glass."

On Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE), leverage at 7.5x likely limits upside given macro concerns, Staphos said.

O-I Glass (OI) reported in February that Q4 earnings came in at $0.36/share on revenues of $1.6B.