Innovative Industrial Properties drops after new short call from Blue Orca
Apr. 14, 2022 3:10 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) fell 6.6% amid a new short report from Blue Orca.
- Blue Orca claims that Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a "marijuana bank masquerading as a REIT." Blue Orca is short IIPR.
- IIPR responded to the short report and said it contains "numerous false and misleading" statements about IIPR
- "Similar to a short-seller report previously issued in 2020, this short-seller report is flawed and demonstrates a basic lack of understanding of commercial real estate generally, the regulated cannabis industry and IIP’s straightforward, simple business model," IIPR said in the statement.
- IIPR short interest is 5.7%.