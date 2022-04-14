Innovative Industrial Properties drops after new short call from Blue Orca

Young Adult Male Farmer Standing Smiling in His Indoor Greenhouse Nursery Full of Herbal Cannabis Plants at a CBD Oil Hemp Marijuana Farm in Colorado

Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRfell 6.6% amid a new short report from Blue Orca.
  • Blue Orca  claims that Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a "marijuana bank masquerading as a REIT." Blue Orca is short IIPR.
  • IIPR responded to the short report and said it contains "numerous false and misleading" statements about IIPR
  • "Similar to a short-seller report previously issued in 2020, this short-seller report is flawed and demonstrates a basic lack of understanding of commercial real estate generally, the regulated cannabis industry and IIP’s straightforward, simple business model," IIPR said in the statement.
  • IIPR short interest is 5.7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.