Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$8.50 from last Friday's close
Apr. 14, 2022 3:15 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)VLO, CVX, PXD, XLE, BKR, JETSBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise build in oil and oil products of 3.5mb (NYSEARCA:USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to rising passenger volumes; up ~2% week on week and down ~10% versus 2019 (JETS).
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count showed an increase of 2 oil-directed rigs during the week.
- Russian oil production volumes reportedly fell 1mb/d from March levels (XLE).
- Permian drilling permit issuance reached an all-time high in March (PXD) (CVX).
- Vitol announced plans to stop trading Russian oil and oil products.
- The White House announced plans to lift the cap on ethanol blending from 10% to 15% of the gasoline pool this summer (VLO).
- Putin made plans to move energy east, and acknowledged the need to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas extraction.