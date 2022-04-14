Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$8.50 from last Friday's close

  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a surprise build in oil and oil products of 3.5mb (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to rising passenger volumes; up ~2% week on week and down ~10% versus 2019 (JETS).
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count showed an increase of 2 oil-directed rigs during the week.
  • Russian oil production volumes reportedly fell 1mb/d from March levels (XLE).
  • Permian drilling permit issuance reached an all-time high in March (PXD) (CVX).
  • Vitol announced plans to stop trading Russian oil and oil products.
  • The White House announced plans to lift the cap on ethanol blending from 10% to 15% of the gasoline pool this summer (VLO).
  • Putin made plans to move energy east, and acknowledged the need to replace imports of equipment for oil and gas extraction.
