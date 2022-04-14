Why did Snowflake stock fall today? Goldman Sachs lowers price target
Apr. 14, 2022 3:23 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares dropped sharply on Thursday after investment firm Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the data warehousing company.
- Analyst Kash Rangan lowered his target to $289 from $335, but kept the firm's buy rating on Snowflake.
- Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell nearly 7% to $199.51 in late trading on Thursday.
- In addition, tech stocks continued their down trend, as interest rates continued to rise as investors consider the impacts of rising inflation across the globe.
- Last month, Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell sharply after the company forecast that sales growth was slowing.