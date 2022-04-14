SCWorx soars after reaching in-principle resolution with SEC over COVID-19 test issue

Shares of nano cap SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) have risen as much as 66.3% in afternoon trade on Thursday after the company reached an in-principle agreement to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) matter over previously announced purchase orders for millions of COVID-19 blood testing kits.

Subject to approval by the SEC, the company and the SEC staff have agreed to resolve the matter through the company's payment of a civil monetary penalty of $125K, payable in 4 equal installments over 12 months, WORX said in a statement.

The company has faced regulatory scrutiny on apparent legitimacy concerns over an order for millions of COVID-19 blood testing kits announced in April 2020.

On April 13, 2020, WORX had announced an order for 2M tests from virtual healthcare network Rethink My Healthcare, with a provision for additional orders of 2M tests per week for 23 weeks.

Days later, the legitimacy of the orders were questioned by short seller Hindenburg Research. The SEC had subsequently suspended trading in WORX stock, following which the company said that Rethink My Healthcare had canceled its purchase order.

"Since I accepted the CEO role on June 1, 2021 it has been a top priority to resolve legal issues stemming from the April 13, 2020 press release," said WORX top boss Tim Hannibal in Thursday's statement.

"The company fully cooperated with the SEC's investigation and believes the settlement is in the best interest of the company," Hannibal added.