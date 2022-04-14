Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) climbed more than 4% in Thursday's trading to reach its highest level since mid-January after Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating and raised its price target to $250 from $242.

"Momentum is on CAT's side," the firm said in a report that covered a wide range of industrial names, which included PT cuts for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to $183 from $223, Cummins (CMI) to $233 from $256 and Rockwell Automation (ROK) to $292 from $318.

On Caterpillar (CAT), Deutsche Bank said it is "nervous about a potential Q1 miss (consensus looks aggressive) but investors want to own commodity exposure."

The firm expects Caterpillar (CAT) will post stronger Y/Y sales in Q1, continued strong end-user demand and favorable pricing, with headwinds to adjusted operating profit margin in Q1 that will improve throughout the year; the company is scheduled to release Q1 results on April 28.

Offering a different perspective, Seeking Alpha contributor Skeptical12 says Caterpillar is one of the more cyclical industrials in the market, rating the stock "a Sell as signs of a slowdown mount."