Cumulus Media jumps after report of $15-$17/share offer from buyer consortium
Apr. 14, 2022 3:38 PM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) soared 40% after a report that a consortium led by radio industry veteran Jeff Warshaw offered to buy the radio station operator for $1.2 billion, including debt.
- Warshaw told Cumulus Media (CMLS) he would be willing to pay $15 to $17/share for the company, according to a Reuters report. Warshaw indicated he may be willing to pay more after due diligence.
- Warshaw and Cumulus (CMLS) couldn't immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.
- Atlanta-based Cumulus Media has 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets.