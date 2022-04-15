Catalyst watch: Tesla earnings, Lululemon investor event, Bitcoin mining SPAC watch
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - April 18
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on Veru Inc. (VERU) and BitNile Holdings (NILE). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Twitter (TWTR) jumped right to the top of the list of most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits with Elon Musk's acquisition pursuit of the social media site sparking interest. Short positions as a percentage of total float are elevated on MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Romeo Power (RMO) again.
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference, the Kempen Life Sciences Conference, the NobleCon18 Capital Markets Conference and the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
- All week - The World Vaccine Congress will feature appearances by a large number of healthcare companies, including GeoVax (GOVX), Celsion Corporation (CLSN), and Blue Water Vaccines (BWV).
- All day - Greencity Acquisition Corporation (GRCY) holds a shareholder meeting to vote on extending the deadline for a SPAC deal to close.
- 10:00 a.m. Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) CEO Antonio Neri will be featured on the Bank of America CEO Call Series.
Tuesday - April 19
- All day - The quiet period expires on AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) to free up analysts to post ratings. IPO lockup periods expire on Portillo’s (PTLO), Enfusion (ENFN), P10 (PX), Vita Coco (COCO), Ventyx Bio (VTYX) and Runway Growth Finance (RWAY). Portillo's is the only one in the group to show a positive share price return since going public.
- Premarket - Silvergate (NYSE:SI) and Iridium Communications (IRDM) will report earnings with options trading implying a share price swing of more than 10% for both. Shares of Silvergate crumbled 25% immediately following the company's last earnings update, while Iridium traded flat.
Wednesday - April 20
- All day - InnoCare Pharma (OTCPK:INCPF) will hold a R&D Day event with a "Science Drives Innovation" theme. Management will update investors on the latest development of the company's research and development and other business development.
- All day - The HSR merger review by the Federal Trade Commission expires on the Google (GOOGL) all-cash deal to buy Mandiant (MNDT) for $5.4B.
- All day - The Amazon (AMZN) AWS Summit begins in San Francisco. The event has been a catalyst for shares of Amazon in the past, as well as other tech companies mentioned favorably.
- 9:00 a.m. Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) will host an analyst day event featuring presentations from Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald and other members of the senior leadership team. The company’s new five-year growth strategy is expected to be unveiled.
- 2:00 p.m. KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) will host an analyst day event. Members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth overview of KnowBe4’s strategy and business.
- Postmarket - Tesla (TSLA) will report Q4 earnings and issue a closely-watched update on production expectations for 2022.
Thursday - April 21
- All day - The tender offer on the Carl Icahn offer for Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) expires. Last month, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) raised its hostile tender offer for Southwest to $82.50 from $75.00 per share.
- 11:00 a.m. Citrix Systems (CTXS) will hold a special shareholder meeting.
- 11:00 a.m. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) will host a Spring Business Update for institutional investors. The company will update on recent developments and management's strategic focus.
- 12:00 p.m. Applied Materials (AMAT) is set to conduct a webcast presentation titled "New Ways to Shrink Master Class." Shares of AMAT rallied last year after the company held a similar master class and analysts followed up with positive readouts.
- Postmarket - Snap (SNAP), Boston Beer (SAM) and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) will report earnings with options trading implying a share price swing of more than 10%.
Friday - April 22
- All day - TradeUP Global Corporation (TUGC) will hold a shareholder meeting to vote on the business combination with SAITECH. Singapore-based SAITECH Limited is described as an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating and power industries. In addition to hosting bitcoin mining machines for its clients, SAITECH plans to start bitcoin self-mining operations.