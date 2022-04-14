Manufactured Housing Properties appoints Jay Wardlaw as president
Apr. 14, 2022 4:06 PM ETManufactured Housing Properties Inc. (MHPC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Manufactured Housing Properties (OTCPK:MHPC) on Thursday appointed Jay Wardlaw as president and a member of the board, effective immediately.
- Wardlaw has extensive finance experience within the real estate sector and served as a managing director at Regions Banks Real Estate Capital Markets group.
- Michael Anise, who has been with MHPC since Sept. 2017, was named COO. Anise resigned as CFO and president, effective immediately.
- Chelsea Gee will take over as CFO, effective immediately. Gee served as MHPC's VP of finance since Jan.