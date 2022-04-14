Manufactured Housing Properties appoints Jay Wardlaw as president

  • Manufactured Housing Properties (OTCPK:MHPC) on Thursday appointed Jay Wardlaw as president and a member of the board, effective immediately.
  • Wardlaw has extensive finance experience within the real estate sector and served as a managing director at Regions Banks Real Estate Capital Markets group.
  • Michael Anise, who has been with MHPC since Sept. 2017, was named COO. Anise resigned as CFO and president, effective immediately.
  • Chelsea Gee will take over as CFO, effective immediately. Gee served as MHPC's VP of finance since Jan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.