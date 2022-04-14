Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Italy's Benetton family offered Thursday to spend up to €12.7B (~$14B) to buy out other investors in Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY), in what would be the year's biggest takeover so far and one of the largest infrastructure deals ever.

As reported by Reuters, the two partners said they would offer €23/share, which represents a 36.3% premium over the average share price of Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) over the past six months.

The bid comes as Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) already prepared to pocket €8B from the sale of its Italian motorway unit, ending a political dispute sparked by the 2018 deadly collapse of a highway bridge.

The Benettons, who already own 33% of Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY), said last week they were in talks with Blackstone (BX) after they rejected an approach by Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to acquire the company.

Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) has an enterprise value of nearly €64B including debt, according to Bloomberg, which would make it the target of the biggest deal of the year so far, ahead of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.