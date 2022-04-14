Blackstone, Benettons make new €23/share offer to buy Atlantia

Apr. 14, 2022 12:37 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BIP, ATASYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Italy's Benetton family offered Thursday to spend up to €12.7B (~$14B) to buy out other investors in Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY), in what would be the year's biggest takeover so far and one of the largest infrastructure deals ever.

As reported by Reuters, the two partners said they would offer €23/share, which represents a 36.3% premium over the average share price of Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) over the past six months.

The bid comes as Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) already prepared to pocket €8B from the sale of its Italian motorway unit, ending a political dispute sparked by the 2018 deadly collapse of a highway bridge.

The Benettons, who already own 33% of Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY), said last week they were in talks with Blackstone (BX) after they rejected an approach by Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to acquire the company.

Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) has an enterprise value of nearly €64B including debt, according to Bloomberg, which would make it the target of the biggest deal of the year so far, ahead of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.