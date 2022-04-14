Stronghold Digital Mining names Matthew Smith as CFO

  • Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) on Thursday named Matthew Smith as CFO, effective Apr. 18.
  • Smith will succeed Ricardo Larroudé, who is stepping down to pursue other business interests.
  • Larroudé will remain with SDIG through May 15 to ensure a seamless transition.
  • Smith currently serves on SDIG's board and is the chairperson of both the audit and compensation committees. He will resign from both committees.
  • Smith most recently served as managing partner at Deep Basin Capital, an energy-focused hedge fund.
  • SDIG is in active later-stage talks with multiple independent candidates to add to the board and the audit committee.
  • Sarah James will serve as chair of the audit committee in the interim.
