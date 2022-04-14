Stronghold Digital Mining names Matthew Smith as CFO
Apr. 14, 2022 4:13 PM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) on Thursday named Matthew Smith as CFO, effective Apr. 18.
- Smith will succeed Ricardo Larroudé, who is stepping down to pursue other business interests.
- Larroudé will remain with SDIG through May 15 to ensure a seamless transition.
- Smith currently serves on SDIG's board and is the chairperson of both the audit and compensation committees. He will resign from both committees.
- Smith most recently served as managing partner at Deep Basin Capital, an energy-focused hedge fund.
- SDIG is in active later-stage talks with multiple independent candidates to add to the board and the audit committee.
- Sarah James will serve as chair of the audit committee in the interim.