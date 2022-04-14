Karaoke products marketer The Singing Machine files for IPO

Karaoke machine marketer The Singing Machine Co. (MICS) has filed to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and hold an initial public offering.

The company didn’t disclose the size and pricing of the deal in its filing. It's applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MICS. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

The Singing Machine Co. plans to conduct a reverse stock split of up to 1-for-30 ahead of the listing. The company’s shares are currently traded OTC under the symbol SMDM.

In addition to karaoke machines, The Singing Machine Co. also sells microphones, accessories, and karaoke music subscriptions. Its products are manufactured in China and sold through retailers such as Target, Walmart, Costco and Amazon.com.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, the company reported net income of $2M on net sales of $44.7M. The company released its Q3 earnings report on Feb. 14.