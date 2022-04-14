NexImmune promotes insider Mathias Oelke to chief scientific officer
Apr. 14, 2022 4:20 PM ETNexImmune, Inc. (NEXI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech company NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) on Thursday promoted Mathias Oelke to chief scientific officer.
- Oelke had served as senior vice president, preclinical immunotherapy and head of cell biology at NEXI since 2017.
- Oelke was previously a member of the faculty at the Johns Hopkins University, and has more than 20 years of research experience in cancer immunotherapy, said NEXI.
- Gaithersburg, Md.-based NexImmune's technology is based upon developing an approach designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate an immune response.
- The company has two lead programs that are in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed acute myeloid leukemia after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy.
- NEXI stock closed +2.8% at $2.97.