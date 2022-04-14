Alpine Income Property Trust sells office leased to Wells Fargo for $38.8M
Apr. 14, 2022 4:22 PM ETAlpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) said Thursday it sold its single tenant office property in Hillsboro, Oregon and net leased to Wells Fargo.
- The property, which has 3.7 years of remaining lease term, was sold for $38.8M, generating a gain on sale of $7M.
- PINE used the proceeds from the sale as part of like-kind reverse 1031 exchanges.
- PINE's exit of its office property segment generated combined gains on sale of $16.1M.
- "The sale of our sole remaining office property was the final step in our initiative to position our net lease portfolio as 100% retail," said PINE CEO John Albright.