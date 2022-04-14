Nielsen takeover offer said to see support from top holders

Apr. 14, 2022 4:37 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Nielsen's (NYSE:NLSN) $28/share deal with a PE consortium is said to be support by several top shareholders even as the TV/Internet measure company's top shareholder WindAcre, opposes the transaction.
  • The investors are said to be satisfied with the raised offer to $28 from the original $25.40, which represented a 10% increase, according to Dealreporter item, which cited two unidentified top ten NLSN holders. A third holder told the publication that WindAcre hasn't given a compelling reason for other shareholders to rally behind its push against the deal.
  • WindAcre earlier Thursday disclosed that it raised its stake to 25% as it continues to oppose the deal. Windacre purchase 12.6 million shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, spending about $155 million for the Nielsen shares, according to a filing.
  • WindAcre has said it planned to take steps to block the $28/share sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).
  • Nielsen has said the buyer consortium that's purchasing has the option to change to a tender offer and its likely that they chose this alternative, Dealreporter said, citing one of the holders.
  • WindAcre was originally opposed to Elliott and Brookfield earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.
