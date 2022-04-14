VICI Properties extends exchange offer for MGM Growth notes by two weeks

  • VICI Properties (VICI) has extended by two weeks the expiration date of its exchange offers for $4.2B of notes issued by MGM Growth (MGP) Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries to 5:00 April 28, 2022, the company said on Thursday.
  • As of 5:00 PM on April 13, between 94.99% and 99.65% of the outstanding notes have been tendered on the six different series of notes.
  • The acquisition of MGP Growth Properties (MGP) by VICI (VICI) sis now expected to close in H1 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
  • Last August, VICI (VICI), MGM Growth Properties (MGP), and MGP's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), entered an agreement under which VICI will acquire MGP for a total consideration of $17.2B.
