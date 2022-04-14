Pulse Biosciences to launch rights offering

Apr. 14, 2022 5:17 PM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Bioelectric medicine company Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced a rights offering for all shareholders of record as of market close on April 25.
  • The rights offering will start on or about May 4.
  • The healthcare company intends to issue non-transferable subscription rights to stockholders to purchase up to $15M units.
  • The subscription price per unit equal to the lesser of $3.72/share and the volume weighted average price of the stock for 5 trading days through and including the subscription expiration date.
  • Each unit will consist of 1 PLSE share and a warrant to purchase 1 share at an exercise price equal to the unit's subscription price.
  • The subscription rights will expire 5 pm, ET, on May 23.
  • PLSE stock, which closed 6.7% lower on Thursday, fell 4.9% in postmarket trade.
