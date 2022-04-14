Nektar, Bristol Myers to end development program for bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo combo
Apr. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), NKTRBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday decided to end the global clinical development program for NKTR's anti-cancer drug candidate bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab).
- NKTR stock slumped ~24% to $4.68 in aftermarket trading, while shares of BMY were unchanged.
- The decision was based on the results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage clinical studies of bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo in renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer.
- These studies and all other ongoing studies in the bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo program will be discontinued, the companies said.
- Last month, NKTR and BMY had decided to discontinue two pivotal studies in melanoma based on results in a phase 3 study in metastatic melanoma.