Nektar, Bristol Myers to end development program for bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo combo

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday decided to end the global clinical development program for NKTR's anti-cancer drug candidate bempegaldesleukin in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • NKTR stock slumped ~24% to $4.68 in aftermarket trading, while shares of BMY were unchanged.
  • The decision was based on the results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage clinical studies of bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo in renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer.
  • These studies and all other ongoing studies in the bempegaldesleukin/Opdivo program will be discontinued, the companies said.
  • Last month, NKTR and BMY had decided to discontinue two pivotal studies in melanoma based on results in a phase 3 study in metastatic melanoma.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.