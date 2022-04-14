BlackRock's Larry Fink gets $32.6M annual compensation in 2021, up 19%
Apr. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink earned $32.6M in 2021 compensation, a 19% increase from his 2020 compensation, while President Robert Kapito's total compensation increased 21% to $26.8M, the company disclosed Thursday in an SEC filing.
- Fink's salary was unchanged at $1.50M. His bonus rose to $11.25M from $9.50M in 2020, and he received stock awards valued at $18.85M, up from $16.0M in the previous year.
- Kapito's salary also stayed even with 2020 at $1.25M; his bonus climbed to $9.70M from $8.25M, and his stock awards rose to $15.13M from $12.45M.
- Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Blackstone (BX) Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman pulled in $1.1B in compensation and dividends for 2021.