BlackRock's Larry Fink gets $32.6M annual compensation in 2021, up 19%

Apr. 14, 2022 5:03 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

The New York Times 2014 DealBook Conference

Thos Robinson/Getty Images Entertainment

  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink earned $32.6M in 2021 compensation, a 19% increase from his 2020 compensation, while President Robert Kapito's total compensation increased 21% to $26.8M, the company disclosed Thursday in an SEC filing.
  • Fink's salary was unchanged at $1.50M. His bonus rose to $11.25M from $9.50M in 2020, and he received stock awards valued at $18.85M, up from $16.0M in the previous year.
  • Kapito's salary also stayed even with 2020 at $1.25M; his bonus climbed to $9.70M from $8.25M, and his stock awards rose to $15.13M from $12.45M.
  • Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Blackstone (BX) Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman pulled in $1.1B in compensation and dividends for 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.