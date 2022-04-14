Ormat Technologies signs 15-year power purchase agreement with Peninsula Clean Energy

Apr. 14, 2022

  • Renewable energy company Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) on Thursday signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peninsula Clean Energy, a provider of more than 3,500 gigawatt hours of electricity to San Mateo County and the City of Los Banos in California.
  • As per the deal, Peninsula Clean Energy will purchase 26 megawatt of renewable energy from Ormat’s Heber 2 geothermal facility located in Imperial Valley.
  • The agreement has been approved by Peninsula Clean Energy’s board, and is effective January 1, 2023.
  • “The clean and reliable geothermal energy from Heber 2 will play a key role in meeting our sector-leading goal of achieving 24/7 renewable power for our customers by 2025,” said Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper.
  • ORA stock earlier closed 1.4% higher at $84.91.
