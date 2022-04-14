Huntington Ingalls rallies after Cowen upgrades, bumps price target to $270

Apr. 14, 2022 4:24 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

US Navy aircraft carrier

serengeti130/E+ via Getty Images

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) posted its highest closing price of the year on Thursday, +4.5% to $222.67, after Cowen analysts upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $270 price target, up from $200.

Cowen's Gautam Khanna said Huntington Ingalls shares are "incredibly cheap" within the defense sector, which is facing improved budget growth prospects reflecting the Russia-Ukraine war and the prospect of further Russian and Chinese aggression.

Huntington Ingalls is "generating sky-high free cash flow and trading at a favorable valuation," and is a "terrific long-term dividend growth stock," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.