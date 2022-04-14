Huntington Ingalls rallies after Cowen upgrades, bumps price target to $270
Apr. 14, 2022 4:24 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) posted its highest closing price of the year on Thursday, +4.5% to $222.67, after Cowen analysts upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $270 price target, up from $200.
Cowen's Gautam Khanna said Huntington Ingalls shares are "incredibly cheap" within the defense sector, which is facing improved budget growth prospects reflecting the Russia-Ukraine war and the prospect of further Russian and Chinese aggression.
Huntington Ingalls is "generating sky-high free cash flow and trading at a favorable valuation," and is a "terrific long-term dividend growth stock," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.