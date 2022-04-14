Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) are committing to Manhattan as the city that never sleeps recovers from lockdowns implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackstone (BX), in particular, is expanding its offices in midtown Manhattan after signing a lease, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg Thursday. Specifically, the private equity giant is taking an additional 200K square feet at 601 Lexington Ave., bringing its total at the property to over 300K square feet, the people added.

Its lease on the property will expire in 2028, the people told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, in an effort to retain and attract talent, JPMorgan (JPM) is planning for its new global headquarters in midtown Manhattan offering a variety of amenities such as yoga and cycling rooms, Bloomberg reported, citing the bank's statement. JPM also said that its Park Avenue building will be NYC's largest all-electric tower, as reported by Bloomberg.

The 1,388-foot building at 270 Park Ave., which started more than 200 years ago, will occupy as many as 14K staffers. Construction of the building will be completed by the end of 2025, Bloomberg reported.

In mid-March, Blackstone bought a 49% in One Manhattan West from Brookfield Asset Management.