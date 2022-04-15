FDA approves first breathalyzer to detect COVID-19
Apr. 15, 2022 6:00 AM ETBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given an emergency use approval to the first breathalyzer to detect COVID-19, which provides results in less than three minutes.
- "The test can be performed in environments where the patient specimen is both collect and analyzed, such as doctor's offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites, using an instrument about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage," the FDA said in a statement published on April 14.
- The test, InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, was approved based upon the results of a study of 2.4K subjects, including those with and without symptoms.
- "In the study, the test was shown to have 91.2% sensitivity (the percent of negative samples the test correctly identified) and 99.3% specificity (the percent of positive samples the test correctly identified)," the FDA said.
- InspectIR expects to make about 100 instruments/week, each of which can be used to evaluate around 160 samples/day. At that rate of production, testing capacity using the breathalyzer is estimated to increase by approximately 64K samples/month.
- The emergency approval comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising again in the U.S. According to Reuters, 35.1K new infections are being reported on average each day, which is 4% of the peak reported in January.