Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) wrapped up its messy leadership change on Thursday, after its board officially elected Jose Mauro Coelho as its next CEO and Marcio Andrade Weber - already a board member - as Chairman.

According to Bloomberg, Coelho thanked Brazil's President Bolsonaro at his swearing-in ceremony for trusting him to run the company and pledged to improve communication with Brazil's Congress, which has debated possible subsidies and stabilization funds to reduce fuel prices.

Coelho also said Petrobras (PBR) remains committed to market-based fuel pricing, divestment of onshore oilfields and refineries, and debt reduction.

While Coelho is unlikely to change Petrobras' (PBR) current fuel price policy, it is unclear what could happen after Brazil's elections in October; Bolsonaro has expressed frustration with international prices, and challenger and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has blamed Bolsonaro for high prices at the pump.

Separately, Petrobras (PBR) said on Wednesday that it received 5.26B reais ($1.12B) as compensation from Shell (SHEL) on the latter's 25% stake in the Atapu pre-salt oil block to cover development costs.

Coelho and Weber were not Bolsonaro's first choices; Adriano Pires pulled out of the nomination for him to take the CEO job, shortly after Rodolfo Landim declined the nomination to become chairman.