At an all-hands Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) staff meeting called after the explosive (for the news cycle) $43 billion hostile takeover launch from Elon Musk, CEO Parag Agrawal told employees the board is still evaluating Musk's bid.

He didn't give a timeline for when the board might answer, The Verge reports, but said it will undergo a "rigorous process" to make a decision in shareholders' best interest.

The No. 1 question coming from workers was whether the bid was for real - and whether it could result in a major overhaul of the service.

Agrawal said he understood frustration but that he was legally constrained from going into great detail, The New York Times reports.

“This provides all of us with this moment where we feel distracted, where we feel a loss of control,” Mr. Agrawal said, according to NYT. “I am personally going to spend my time focusing on things I can control, and I believe it will matter.”

That came after Musk launched preemptive volleys from the platform itself, using his tweets to suggest the matter go to holders: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote. They own the company, not the board of directors." He also ran a poll asking whether the $54.20/share go-private offer should be "up to shareholders, not the board" - and "Yes" was winning 84%-16% late Thursday.

Other questions from workers, such as what would happen to employee stock options in a go-private deal, got an answer that it's too soon to speculate about that, the Verge notes.

Meanwhile, Musk's relatively recent status as Twitter's top shareholder appeared to have expired: A weekend filing from Vanguard Group - recently No. 2 to Musk with an 8.4% stake - amends its statement of ownership to mark a 10.29% stake, larger than Musk's 9.2%.

Twitter shares behaved in an extraordinary manner today: They declined 1.7% on the day, despite a takeover offer at a 19% premium to yesterday's close (even if still below the stock's highs of last summer, and even the stock price in late October).

With the employee meeting wrapped up, the stock is now up 3.7% after hours.

Earlier Thursday, Twitter was reported to be considering a "poison pill" shareholder-rights approach to prevent Musk from pursuing a rapid increase in his ownership.