Consumer lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) -13.3% fell the most among the top five biggest financial gainers (market cap of $2B+) in the holiday-shortened week ended April 14.

The second largest decliner in the financial sector over the past five sessions was cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -10.6%, which experienced selling pressure as bitcoin (BTC-USD) dipped more than 6% in the same time period, standing at $40K at the time of this writing.

Digital financial service provider SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -10.5% dipped. Note that SA warned investors SOFI stock is at high risk of performing given inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared with peers.

Asset manager State Street (STT) -9.7% slid after its Q1 earnings call disappointed investors.

And payments giant PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) -9.4% fell after its CFO John Rainey left the firm to join Walmart (WMT). Analysts' reactions to the CFO's exit were mixed. On Thursday, the company's price target got cut at Truist.

As for the top five financial winners, investment brokerage platform LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) +14.1% took the number one slot.

Asset manager Blue Owl Capital (OWL) +12.5% jumped;

Credit Acceptance (CACC) +9% rose as it appointed a new chief marketing and product officer;

Mortgage financer Mr. Cooper (COOP) +8.8% drifted higher and;

Life and health insurer Brighthouse Financial (BHF) +8.3% gained after it got upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo.

Previously, (April 12) Consumer price inflation surged past estimates in March.