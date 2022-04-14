WTO close to finalizing deal on COVID vaccines IP waiver - Reuters

Apr. 14, 2022 6:47 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), JNJ, MRNA, NVAXAZN, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Future Of World Trade Organization In Doubt Following Paralysis Of Appellate Body

Robert Hradil/Getty Images News

  • The World Trade Organization (WTO) is close to finalizing a deal that would temporarily waive intellectual property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, Reuters reports.
  • WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the news service that a few items are still being ironed out.
  • Although a draft compromise was reached about a month ago, the four negotiators to the deal -- the United States, European Union, India, and South Africa -- have been under pressure from groups to reject the deal.
  • India and South Africa have been pushing for a broader waiver of rights.
  • Even if the compromise is agreed to by the four negotiating countries, it would still need to win approval from the the WTO's 164 members.
  • COVID-19 vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • In May 2021, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressed support for waiving IP protections for COVID vaccines.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.