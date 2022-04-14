WTO close to finalizing deal on COVID vaccines IP waiver - Reuters
Apr. 14, 2022 6:47 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), JNJ, MRNA, NVAXAZN, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The World Trade Organization (WTO) is close to finalizing a deal that would temporarily waive intellectual property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, Reuters reports.
- WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the news service that a few items are still being ironed out.
- Although a draft compromise was reached about a month ago, the four negotiators to the deal -- the United States, European Union, India, and South Africa -- have been under pressure from groups to reject the deal.
- India and South Africa have been pushing for a broader waiver of rights.
- Even if the compromise is agreed to by the four negotiating countries, it would still need to win approval from the the WTO's 164 members.
- COVID-19 vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- In May 2021, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressed support for waiving IP protections for COVID vaccines.