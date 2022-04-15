Wizarding world's 'Fantastic Beasts' challenges 'Sonic' for family film bucks

Apr. 15, 2022 10:01 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), PARASONY, PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

A new entry from a Harry Potter spin-off is the weekend's best movie contender for the family audiences that made Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (NASDAQ:PARA) (PARAA) last weekend's runaway box-office winner.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (NASDAQ:WBD) is the third entry in a prequel series to the eight mainline films in the smash Harry Potter franchise, which collectively grossed $7.7 billion worldwide.

The Fantastic Beasts films haven't matched their parent franchise, but have so far been reliable moneymakers for Warner Bros. - the first film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, grossed $234 million domestically and a total of $814 million worldwide, while its follow-up Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hit $159.6 million domestic and $654.9 million globally.

The newest film is aiming for $40 million in a rollout hitting 4,200 theaters - which may be enough to take the top spot, if Sonic 2 sees a typical second-week drop-off from a strong $71 million opening.

(It also marks a showdown between two companies that have recently forged new identities: ViacomCBS rebranded around its Paramount brand (PARA) (PARAA), while Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is spending its first week as a merged company after WarnerMedia spun off from AT&T and combined with Discovery.)

The only other wide release is an Easter-timed R-rated faith-based drama, Father Stu (SONY), starring Mel Gibson, and Mark Wahlberg as a boxer-turned-priest. It's likely headed for an opening in the single digits, having opened Wednesday in just over 2,700 theaters as counter-programming to Sonic and Harry Potter.

Among other moves at Warner Bros. Discovery, the new company may look to overhaul its DC Entertainment comics-based unit to maximize value.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.