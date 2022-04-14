U.S. crude oil prices closed the holiday shortened trading week nearly 9% higher, after a buying frenzy ensued on Thursday in reaction to unconfirmed reports that the European Union was drafting a measure to ban Russian oil imports.

WTI crude for May delivery (CL1:COM) closed +2.6% to settle at a two-week high $106.95/bbl, while June Brent crude (CO1:COM) ended +2.7% to $111.70/bbl, capping respective weekly gains of 8.8% and 8.7%.

U.S. natural gas (NG1:COM) settled +4.3% at $7.30/MMBtu on Thursday, capping a 16% surge for the week, the highest for a front-month contract since October 2008.

"Growing pressure on buyers of Russian oil to cut off funding for Putin's war machine is giving the market underlying support," said Phil Flynn, analyst at The Price Futures Group, according to MarketWatch, adding that the war in Ukraine "looks like it will increase the risks of major oil product shortages, despite Biden's premature Strategic Petroleum Reserve release."

Trading looks "volatile and sloppy over the near term as the market digests the onslaught of 240M barrels of crude unleashed from strategic reserves," RBC Capital analyst Mike Tran told Bloomberg.

U.S. crude stockpiles jumped more than 9M barrels during the week, with over a third of the build attributed to the shift of strategic reserves to commercial inventories, while most stocks of refined products fell, causing a spike in crack spreads.

The U.S. Strategic Reserve now sits at 20-year inventory lows, ~60M barrels below the five-year average, "which should keep the buyers active on extreme selloffs," noted BOK Financial Senior VP of Trading Dennis Kissler, according to Bloomberg.

Despite oil's big move, the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) gained less than 1% in the short week.

Top 10 gainers in energy and natural resources over the past 5 days: (HPK) +40%, (HNRG) +34.8%, (INDO) +31.1%, (CEIX) +27.5%, (HUSA) +26.9%, (KLXE) +25.3%, (TUSK) +24.2%, (PHX) +24%, (ENSV) +22.9%, (METC) +22.3%.

Top 5 decliners in energy and natural resources over the past 5 days: (AMRC) -24.5%, (EOSE) -22.8%, (LITM) -21.2%, (DWSN) -17.6%, (FLNC) -17.1%.

Source: Barchart.com