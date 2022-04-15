Thoma Bravo said to consider bid for Twitter - NYPost
Apr. 14, 2022 8:10 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is said to be working on a a possible rival bid for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Twitter rose 4% in after hours after falling in regular trading following Elon Musk's $43 billion offer for the company.
- It's not known what the price the PE firm may be considering or when it may make the offer, according to a NYPost report. The PE company has an internal team working on a potential bid.
- At an all-hands Twitter (TRWR) staff meeting called after the explosive hostile takeover launch from Musk, CEO Parag Agrawal told employees the board is still evaluating Musk's bid. He didn't give a timeline for when the board might answer, The Verge reported, but said it will undergo a "rigorous process" to make a decision in shareholders' best interest.
- Earlier Thursday, Twitter was reported to be considering a "poison pill" shareholder-rights approach to prevent Musk from pursuing a rapid increase in his ownership.