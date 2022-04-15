Donald Trump said he probably wouldn't return to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) if Elon Musk were to buy the social media platform.

“I probably wouldn’t have any interest [in returning to Twitter if Musk bought the company]" Trump told Americano Media on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Trump was been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) last year and following his banishment started rival platform Truth Social this year as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

Shares of SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's media company public, have been weak in recent weeks as investors worry about increased competition from a Twitter under Musk's influence and as some see the possibility of Trump returning to the platform.

"Twitter’s become very boring," Trump told Americano Media. "They’ve gotten rid of a lot of good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices.”

Truth Social officially launched in late February, which sent the SPAC's shares up 10% on the platform's first full day. Since hitting a high of over $97/share in early March the shares have plunged almost 50% through Thursday.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Twitter (TWTR) doesn't plan to reinstate Trump's account on the platform.

"Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," the company told DailyMail.com last week. "Our policy decisions are not determined by the board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions."

While Trump may not want to come back to Twitter, it appears that he also has some issues with Truth Social, which has been plagued by technical issues since its launch as well as some executive departures.

Trump has privately "fumed" about the rollout of Truth Social and has "mused" about joining a competitor such as Gettr, according to a Washington Post report last week. Trump is said to be reluctant to post to Truth Social because “it is not ready for prime time.