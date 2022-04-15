New Jersey recreational cannabis sales to begin April 21
- New Jersey will allow adult-use marijuana sales beginning on April 21, the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission said on Thursday.
- Licenses will be issued to seven companies that operate medical marijuana dispensaries. Those companies have 13 locations across the state.
- Publicly traded companies that will receive licenses and operate in the Garden State are: Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRDF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Alexander Teicher wrote that New Jersey is expected to become an over $1.5B cannabis market by 2025.