Catalent adds 4 manufacturing suites at Missouri facility
Apr. 15, 2022 8:00 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) said it completed the installation and commissioning of four new 'high-bay' CGMP manufacturing suites at its facility in Kansas City, Missouri, to increase its capacity for producing oral solid dose forms.
- Somerset, N.J.-based Catalent (CTLT) said the project includes the installation of a new Gerteis roller compactor alongside stationary bin blenders, a capsule weight sorter, and a Syntegon high-throughput encapsulator capable of producing up to 156K capsules per hour of either powder or minitablets dose forms.
- In addition, a new automated capsule vision inspection system was installed with the capability to validate 100% of all capsules and tablets manufactured.
- “The Kansas City site is an integral part of Catalent’s global manufacturing network for oral solid dose forms, and this latest expansion reflects the growth in demand for specialist products, including orphan and other expedited drug statuses, together with the corresponding need for sufficient flexibility, to manage a wide variety of customer batch sizes,” said Jonathan Arnold, president of Oral and Specialty Delivery at Catalent (CTLT).