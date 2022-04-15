Japan urges Meta, Google to register headquarters in country - Nikkei Asia
- The government of Japan asked Meta (FB) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) unit Google, among other companies to register their overseas global headquarters in the Asian country, besides their local units, a move seen as bolstering oversight on mega tech companies, Nikkei Asia reported.
- Under Japan's corporate law requires foreign companies that operate continuously within the nation's boundaries to register their overseas headquarters, but several technology enterprises have registered only their Japanese wing despite the rule, the report added.
- The Japanese government thinks that in the absence of such registration it is difficult to comprehend the activities of the companies and decide suitable taxation of the large technology companies, which provide services from anywhere on the globe, said the report.
- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was asked by the The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to register its overseas headquarters by the March-end or to give a reason why they were unable to by April-mid, Nikkei reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- Nikkei said a Meta spokesperson replied to it saying that the company was not in continuous business in Japan.