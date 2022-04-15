Ukraine War Update: Moody's says Russia may be in default

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Russian default

Russia may be in default after attempting to service dollar bonds in rubles earlier this month due to Western sanctions that limited its ability to use foreign currency. The payments on April 4, made on two foreign currency bonds maturing in 2022 and 2042, "represents a change in payment terms... and therefore may be considered a default under Moody's definition if not cured by May 4," Moody's wrote in a press release. "The bond contracts have no provision for repayment in any other currency other than dollars." On Monday, rating agency S&P placed Russia in a category known as "selective default," which means it failed to pay bondholders on a specific type of debt. Russia threatens legal action over bond default status.

Flagship sinks

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday after Ukraine claimed responsibility for the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship warship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. In response, Moscow had threatened to strike command centers in Kyiv "due to the attempts of sabotage and strikes by Ukrainian forces," before saying the ship sank in stormy weather due to structural damage as it was being towed to port. The Russian defense ministry initially denied reports that the Moskva had sunk, claiming the fires on board - which set off explosions of ammunition - had been extinguished.

Nuclear tensions

Russia has warned that it could station nuclear forces Kaliningrad - a Russian exclave sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania - if Finland and Sweden joined the NATO military alliance. "In this case, it will no longer be possible to talk about any non-nuclear status of the Baltic - the balance must be restored," said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council (he also served as Russia's president from 2008 to 2012). "Until now, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to take them."

