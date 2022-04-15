Twitter board adopts poison pill as Musk takeover defense

Apr. 15, 2022

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has adopted a shareholder rights plan - a "poison pill" designed to keep control in the company from being consolidated in the wake of Elon Musk's surprise effort to take control of the company.
  • The board unanimously adopted a shareholder rights plan similar to that at other companies, exercisable if any one entity acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more of Twitter common stock in a transaction unapproved by the board.
  • In that event, the right will entitle other holders to purchase at a then-current exercise price more shares of common stock "having a "then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right."
  • The plan has an expiration date of April 14, 2023.
  • Along with Musk, private-equity firm Thoma Bravo is reported to be taking a look at a rival bid for Twitter (TWTR).
  • At a Thursday afternoon all-hands meeting, Twitter (TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal said the board was still evaluating Musk's $43 billion, $54.20/share offer to buy the company.
