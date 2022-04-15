Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18: Reuters
Apr. 15, 2022 1:12 PM ETTSLABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- After receiving a go-ahead from local authorities, Tesla (TSLA) is planning to resume production at its Shanghai plant on 18th April, Monday after the company suspended production on March 28 amid the worsening of Covid-19 outbreak.
- However, supply chains can disrupt production as logistics in the city and surrounding areas have been severely disrupted by China's COVID curbs.
- The resumption plan could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.
- Tesla (TSLA) intends to start with one shift and gradually increase production.
- Tesla and the Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
- The latest stoppage was the longest since the factory started production in late 2019 and has led to an output loss of more than 50,000 units, according to calculations based on internal output plans seen by Reuters.