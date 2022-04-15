Bank of America credit card delinquency, charge-off rates still below year-ago levels

Apr. 15, 2022

Customer paying with contactless credit card payment for medical services

Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

  • At Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) credit card business, cardholders appear to be mostly keeping up with their payments. The delinquency rate for March slipped to 0.93% from 0.95% in February, the bank disclosed in a filing on Friday. The March 2022 delinquency rate remains better than the 1.31% rate from March 2021.
  • The net charge-off rate of 1.38% increased from 1.26% in February and compared with 3.17% in the year-ago month.
  • Receivables outstanding were $13.90B at the end of March 2022, down from $13.92B at the end of February and $14.07B at the end of January 2022.
